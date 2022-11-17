Lula announces an ambitious deforestation pledge

The CEO of SOS Mata Atlântica has restored a section of Brazil’s Atlantic Forest.

He says you don’t need to go to the Arctic or Amazon to heal Earth’s forests.

The initiative doesn’t change a vast landscape, but it shows it’s possible to bring life, water and biodiversity to Sao Paulo.

Advertisement

Blocks of high-rise buildings give way to commuter motorways and pleasant undulating hills in Sao Paulo, Brazil. It’s hardly the place to discover climate salvation.

Luis Guedes Pinto ascended to a perch above a restored section of Brazil’s Atlantic Forest to show that you don’t need to go to the Arctic or Amazon to heal Earth’s forests.

“This initiative doesn’t change a vast landscape, but it shows it’s possible to bring life, water, and biodiversity to the core of Sao Paulo,” said Pinto, CEO of SOS Mata Atlântica.

Pinto’s nonprofit rehabilitates the Atlantic coastal forest. Three-quarters of the forest, home to more than 145 million Brazilians, has been destroyed by urban and infrastructure development and aggressive farming practices.

Pinto walked CNN around a nursery with more than 50 species of meticulously managed trees and plants on a deteriorated, drought-prone meadow. “A replanted forest will be different from a chopped-down forest. Some forests we’re losing have hundreds-year-old trees.

These are forest-revival seedlings. In 15 years, it’s become a thriving eco-lab with healthy trees, plants, and animals. Its boundaries are pastures where drought-stricken grass has overtaken acres of forest.

Advertisement

As president-elect, Lula Da Silva takes office, projects like these are at the intersection of climatic and political history in Brazil, a country with rich biodiversity.

For over four years, President Jair Bolsonaro’s government was accused of reversing Lula’s environmental achievement. The rate of deforestation under Bolsonaro’s administration rose by more than 70% from 2018 to 2021.

In some regions, the Amazon rainforest emits more carbon dioxide than it absorbs, which might accelerate global warming. Scientists worry the rainforest is nearing permanent deterioration and is less able to rebound from the drought, logging, and wildfires.

Lula’s performance as president shows his government lowered deforestation considerably by 2010. His new promise: zero deforestation in Brazil. This is more ambitious than his previous government’s goal to end illicit deforestation, not all deforestation.

Lula told a packed auditorium at the UN’s COP27 climate summit on Wednesday in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, that “Brazil is back to renew its ties with the world” and that “there is no climate security for the world without a protected Amazon”

He also promised to prosecute those responsible for Amazon destruction and proposed a new ministry for indigenous people so they can propose measures for their survival with dignity, security, peace, and sustainability.

Advertisement

Huge applause followed his words into the hallway, as those who couldn’t get into the cramped room watched on their phones.

Bolsonaro friends in congress might make climate action tough over the next four years. Former environment minister Ricardo Salles is now a lawmaker in Brazil’s conservative-leaning congress.

Salles told CNN he and others are eager to work with Lula’s future administration on climate goals, but not at the expense of economic development.

Salles was the only environmental minister to raise economic issues. As environment minister, Bolsonaro regularly presented growth and commercial activity in the Amazon as important to long-term sustainability, which environmental activists in the country condemned.

Salles believes Brazil must work closely with foreign allies to access billions in climate funds and carbon credits offered by governments and corporations globally.

Climate advocates say neither Brazil nor the earth can afford Bolsonaro’s compromises.

Advertisement

“Development doesn’t require destruction. This is eco-friendly. Indigenous peoples teach that, said Brazilian indigenous leader Txai Suru.

Suru is certain Lula’s government would move soon despite economic pressure from Bolsonaro sympathizers and Amazonians whose lives depend on commercial growth.

Because the Amazon, climate change, and the environment are global issues. If Lula doesn’t address it, not just indigenous people but the world will knock on his door.

Pinto thinks Brazil’s future isn’t the only thing in danger if these targets aren’t met.

“As a nation, we must understand that we are key for the globe and that our decisions will affect others,” he argues.

Also Read Brazil keen to exploit full potential of bilateral trade with Pakistan: envoy Brazilian Ambassador to Pakistan Olyntho Vieira said both countries were collaborating to...