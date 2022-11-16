Man accuses of killing 3 UVA football players denied bond

Suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was not granted bond on Wednesday.

Faces three charges of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony.

Also charged with two counts of willful wounding, each of which includes a firearm charge.

Advertisement

During a court hearing in Charlottesville on Wednesday, the accused student who allegedly killed three University of Virginia football players following a school excursion was not granted bond.

The Albemarle County prosecutor claimed that a witness claimed that suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. shot Devin Chandler, one of the players, while Chandler was sound asleep. Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, fellow UVA Cavaliers, also perished.

In addition, Jones was found guilty of careless driving, hit-and-run, and a charge of carrying a concealed weapon in 2021, according to information shared during the court on Wednesday. For each offence, he was given suspended sentences.

Online records show that Jones is still detained at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail. According to James Hingeley, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Albemarle County, Jones was assigned a public defender until his upcoming hearing in December, which will be a status hearing where it will be discussed whether Jones has hired a private attorney.

According to a university official, Jones travelled to Washington, DC, on Sunday with other UVA students to see a play.

Authorities said that the 22-year-old opened fire on the bus as it was returning to the Charlottesville campus, killing Chandler, Davis, and Perry.

Advertisement

Jones faces three charges of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony, UVA Police Chief Timothy Longo Sr. said.

Additionally, he is charged with two counts of willful wounding, each of which includes a firearm charge. According to Hingeley, two other people were hurt in the shooting.

The injured were Marlee Morgan and Michael Hollins, according to the prosecution.

According to UVA Health spokesperson Eric Swensen on Tuesday, one patient was in a critical condition, and the other had been released from the hospital. Swensen made no mention of either individual.

According to his family, Hollins, a junior running back for the university’s football team, was intubated but otherwise stable Tuesday morning. Marlee Morgan’s family was contacted by media.

Also Read Three football players dies, suspect apprehended Three football players from the University of Virginia were shot and murdered....