  • Man charged with attempted murder of Nancy Pelosi husband to appear in court
  • David DePape is charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.
  • Mrs Pelosi was out of the country at the time, and her husband is recovering in hospital.

A man accused of assaulting Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer is scheduled to appear in court in San Francisco on Tuesday.

The suspect, David DePape, is charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

The 42-year-old man is accused of breaking into the couple’s home on Friday morning.

Mrs. Pelosi, the second in line to the presidency, was out of the country at the time.

Paul Pelosi, 82, is on the mend after undergoing successful surgery for a skull fracture and arm injuries.

Mr DePape will face charges brought by the state of California on Tuesday, but he also faces federal charges of assault and attempting to kidnap Mrs Pelosi. There has yet to be a court date set for these charges.

According to court documents, he planned to hold Mrs. Pelosi hostage and threaten her with breaking “her kneecaps” if she “lied” to him.

It’s unclear whether he’ll appear in court in person or via video link. Prosecutors are expected to request that bail be denied.

The accused faces up to life in prison on state charges and up to 50 years on federal charges.

The motive is being investigated, but according to police, it was “not a random act.”

The suspect was arrested with a roll of tape, white rope, a second hammer, and zip ties in his possession, according to the justice department.

He was looking for the top Democrat and allegedly yelled “Where is Nancy?” while inside the property.

