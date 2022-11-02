Manston migrant center is like a prison: Asylum seeker

An overcrowded Kent immigration center was like a prison or zoo.

The Manston processing center sees almost 4,000 migrants arrive in the UK over the past few days.

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick claims numbers are falling.

Advertisement

A former inmate told the BBC that an overcrowded Kent immigration center was like a prison or zoo.

Ahmed, a pseudonym, said 130 people at the Manston processing center were handled like “animals” in a huge tent.

In recent days, the 1,600-person camp has accommodated almost 4,000 migrants.

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick claims numbers are falling.

Ahmed, who left the centre on Monday after 24 days, said he was forced to sleep on the floor and was barred from using the bathroom, showering, or exercising.

He informed the BBC that he fled his nation to avoid persecution and freedom.

Advertisement

Ahmed added they were stopped from calling their family to let them know they arrived safely in the UK after landing at the center.

“For the 24 days I’m in there, I can’t call to my family to say I’m dead, I’m living—they don’t know anything about me,” he added.

“They all have families. They should know what’s happening to us.”

In February, Manston, a former military base in Kent, began processing small boat refugees. Migrants are kept there temporarily for security and identity checks.

Due to a housing shortage, the Home Office’s asylum accommodation system typically places them in hotels.

At the weekend, 700 refugees from a firebombed Dover centre were transferred to Manston, making it even more crowded.

Advertisement

Conservative Kent MP Sir Roger Gale said several hundred asylum seekers were moved from Manston on Tuesday.

“This must never happen again,” he tweeted.

Mr. Jenrick tweeted on Tuesday that the center’s migrant population had “dropped considerably”.

“Unless an unexpectedly high number of migrants in small boats in the coming days, numbers will reduce dramatically this week,” he said. “We’re working hard to return the site to a sustainable operating model.”

“The major difficulties at Manston are typical of the wider asylum system,” the British Red Cross said.

This year, many migrants entered the UK. Kent has had nearly 40,000 arrivals this year, with roughly 1,000 crossing the Channel on Saturday.

Advertisement

The BBC also got photographs of unaccompanied children having to sleep on the floor at another unnamed Home Office facility in Kent.

The photographs depict a minimally decorated room with a few books and Scrabble to pass the time.

Also Read A UN organization urges Myanmar’s neighbors to safeguard asylum seekers People are fleeing "indiscriminate violence" against civilians. It is still occurring throughout...