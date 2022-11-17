“Massive bombardment” devastates eastern Ukraine gas infrastructure

Russian artillery and missile assaults continued throughout the night to target civilian infrastructure in several regions of Ukraine.

These attacks were carried out in a range of Ukrainian districts. There were reports of strikes in the cities of Dnipro, Izium, Vilniansk, and Odesa.

Several gas production facilities in eastern Ukraine were destroyed and others damaged after “massive shelling” on Thursday, according to Ukraine’s state-owned energy firm Naftogaz.

“We are currently aware of several destroyed facilities, other ones have suffered damage of varying degrees,” said Naftogaz chairman Oleksii Chernyshov in a statement.

In addition to that, he mentioned that there were experts present at the scene to evaluate the damage that the strike had caused.

