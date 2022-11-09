Midterm Elections: A close contest for conservative congresswoman

Lauren Boebert’s re-election campaign was one of the most expensive ever run for a House of Representatives effort.

Republican opponent Adam Frisch is running as a Democrat. Only 4,000 votes separated the two candidates with 93% of votes counted.

Frisch has 50.6%, and Boebert has 49.4%.

During her time in Congress, Boebert, who is 35 years old, rose to prominence as a prominent Republican due to her unashamed support of Trump.

She is an ardent supporter of the right to bear arms, and at one point she even vowed to bring her revolver with her to the Capitol.

She is also against marriage between people of the same gender, and she has reiterated Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated allegations that the election in 2020 was rigged.

As a member of the House of Representatives, Boebert was responsible for representing a large, rural portion of Colorado.

She was able to become one of the top fundraisers in Congress during her campaign for re-election, bringing in a total of $6.6 million for her campaign.

On the other hand, it would appear that that might not be enough for Boebert to keep her seat.

As of the morning of Wednesday, she is running a close second to her conservative Democratic opponent Adam Frisch, who is in favor of affordable healthcare and abortion rights, but is opposed to Joe Biden’s plan to cancel student loans. Adam Frisch is running as a Democrat.

