Midterm Elections: Key contests hangs in the balance as states count votes

As both states race to process hundreds of thousands of unprocessed ballots, crucial races to determine control of the Senate in Arizona and Nevada have not yet been declared.

Before enough votes are counted in those states to establish who won the Senate, it may still be hours or days. The House’s makeup when the new Congress is convened will also depend on a number of uncalled congressional elections.

Republican worry about the election results, where an anticipated Republican wave never materialized, hasn’t been reduced by the unofficial results or the ongoing ambiguity about who would control Congress next year.

As the count goes on, remember the following:

Where things stand in Arizona and Nevada and the reasons why the vote-counting process is taking so long: The method that each state processes ballots that were not cast in person on Election Day is the main cause of the delay in the vote count.

For instance, there are still almost 600,000 ballots in Arizona that need to be counted. About 400,000 of those votes, or the majority, were cast in Maricopa County, the county with the highest population in the state and home to Phoenix.

On Election Day, over 290,000 of those votes were left at voting locations, according to Bill Gates, the chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, who spoke on media on Thursday. There will be a delay in tabulating since those ballots must be processed before they can be counted.

Additionally, the county still needs to process around 17,000 ballots that were attempted to be counted on Election Day but were not read by the tabulator due to a printer problem.

In Nevada, state law permits the receipt of mail-in ballots through Saturday as long as the postmark was made on Election Day. This indicates that ballots are still being sent to counties for counting.

More than 12,000 mailed votes were sent from the post office on Wednesday to Clark County, the state’s largest county and home to Las Vegas, according to Clark County registrar Joe Gloria.

Additionally, counties in Nevada have tens of thousands of mail-in ballots that were deposited in drop boxes at voting locations on Election Day. According to Clark County, the drop boxes used on election day held close to 57,000 mail ballots.

Trump vs. DeSantis: The underwhelming performance of a number of candidates who had Donald Trump’s support has raised new concerns about his anticipated 2024 campaign.

At the same time, calls for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to seize the initiative and take on Donald Trump for the 2024 candidacy are being fueled by his stunning success in the election.

Although the Trump-DeSantis conflict has been building for some time, it may finally come to a head once the primary season gets underway.

McCarthy has a more difficult route if the “red wave” fails to materialize because Republicans are still edging closer to a majority in the House despite Democrats’ better-than-expected performance on Tuesday.

Kevin McCarthy, the leader of the House GOP, is working quickly to secure the votes required to become speaker of the House in the upcoming Congress.

The difficulty of McCarty becoming speaker, however, may depend on the size of the Republican majority, which may cause the pro-Trump House Freedom Caucus to block McCarthy’s bid for the speakership.

Two dozen existing and new members of the House Freedom Caucus are prepared to vote against McCarthy if he doesn’t make them concessions, a source familiar with their discussions told media on Wednesday morning.

