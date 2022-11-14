Midterm elections outrage Republicans

Republicans are angry that Democrats won the Senate.

Republicans are angry that Democrats won the Senate in this week’s midterms.

Former President Donald Trump’s critics condemned him, while other Republicans blamed Mitch McConnell.

The White House has signaled that Vice President Joe Biden will run again.

Undecided: US House race.

Republicans are still favorites to win the House, which would hinder President Joe Biden’s ambitions, but their likely majority is dwindling as votes are counted.

US networks indicated Democrats had won two Senate seats in Arizona and Nevada, keeping control of the upper house.

“This is the third election in a row Trump has cost us,” Maryland’s Republican Governor Larry Hogan told CNN.

“He claimed winning would get old. I’m done losing.”

Anthony Zurcher, BBC’s North America correspondent, believes the real test will be if Trump allies turn on him.

In midterm elections, the White House party normally loses seats, but Democrats’ performance this year is the greatest in at least 20 years.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Washington pundits said she couldn’t win because of history.

The senior California Democrat claimed Democrats “never accepted the punditry” and focused on “their contrast with their opponents.”

Mrs. Pelosi backed President Biden’s 2024 re-election on Sunday.

Senior White House adviser Anita Dunn told CBS News the president isn’t persuaded by “the other side or another contender” and would reveal his selection shortly.

She said the election results were “hugely crucial” for the party’s goals and Biden is “the perfect person to continue our momentum.”

If Biden runs again, he’ll likely face Trump, who’s slated to announce for 2024 on Tuesday.

Some of the former president’s allies are criticizing his adversaries, including Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell.

“The Republican brand, from Mitch McConnell on down, is neither compelling, appealing, or convincing to Americans,” said former Trump adviser Stephen Miller.

