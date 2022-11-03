Advertisement
  Midterm elections threatens democracy – Joe Biden
Midterm elections threaten democracy – Joe Biden

  • US President Joe Biden has charged his predecessor Donald Trump and his followers with destroying democracy.
  • The election on November 8 will decide which party will control both houses of Congress.
  • Republicans say that Biden is attempting to “divide and distract” at a time when America needs to unite.
In advance of next week’s midterm elections, US President Joe Biden has charged his predecessor Donald Trump and his followers with destroying democracy.

“Make no mistake, democracy is on the ballot for all of us,” Mr. Biden, a Democrat, said, referring to threats by some Republicans candidates to refuse to accept the outcome should they lose.

In response, Republicans said that Biden was attempting to “divide and distract.”

The election on November 8 will decide which party will control both houses of Congress.

According to most predictions, Republicans will take control of the House of Representatives, with the Senate having a split vote. The partisan composition of the chambers has a significant impact on how quickly Mr. Biden’s party can approve new legislation.

In his statements on Wednesday night that were broadcast nationwide, Mr. Biden accused former President Trump of inciting violence by refusing to accept the results of the 2020 election.

He stated that violence was the result of lies produced out of conspiracy and hate, making reference to the recent attack on the husband of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Prior to the midterm elections, the US government sent an advisory to law enforcement agencies alerting them to the “heightened threat” of domestic violent extremism. It also stated that politicians and election workers might be targeted by people with “ideological grievances.”

A few blocks from where Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol last year in an effort to change the results of the 2020 election, Mr. Biden’s speech was given at Washington, DC’s Union Station.

As he stood there, he declared, “There are candidates running for every level of office in America – for governor, for Congress, for attorney general, for secretary of state – who won’t commit to recognising the outcomes of the elections they’re in.”

Republicans said that President Biden was attempting to divert attention away from both the US inflation rate and his low support ratings.

If his party gains control of the House of Representatives next week, House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who would take over as speaker of the lower house, tweeted: “President Biden is trying to divide and deflect at a time when America needs to unite – because he can’t talk about his policies that have driven up the cost of living.

“The American people aren’t buying it.”

