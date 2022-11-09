Midterms Elections: Chart performance of the parties

The House of Representatives is tilting toward the Republicans.

The Senate, the upper chamber of Congress, is now under Democratic control.

The results of the majority of Senate-deciding races are still pending.

Advertisement

The House is Republican-leaning.

The House of Representatives is tilting toward the Republicans. To win power, the Republicans need to gain an additional five seats. It will be challenging for President Joe Biden to pass bills over the remaining two years of his term if the Democrats lose the House.

The Senate, the upper chamber of Congress, is now under Democratic control. The results of the majority of the Senate-deciding races are still pending.

The Senate was evenly divided before the election on Tuesday, but the Democrats held the majority thanks to the casting vote of vice president Kamala Harris.

35 of the available 100 tickets are up for grabs. John Fetterman defeated Mehmet Oz, a candidate backed by Donald Trump, to win Pennsylvania for the Democrats. Additionally, they managed to keep New Hampshire, where the Republican nominee had been doing well in the polls.

Along with Wisconsin, Nevada, and Arizona, Georgia is one of the four states that could eventually determine which party controls the Senate. However, the election is still too close to call with 96% of the ballots cast.

Advertisement

Since neither candidate appears likely to reach the required 50% of the vote in Georgia to avoid a decisive or run-off election on 6 December, the outcome may not be known for several weeks.

Although Florida has historically been a close contest, the Republicans have successfully held onto their seats there. Ron De Santis, who won the governorship, is rumoured to run for president in 2024 on the Republican side. Marco Rubio, a senator from his party, kept it.

Additionally, Republicans did well in Florida’s House of Representatives elections, winning three seats and moving closer to ousting Democrats from power altogether.

According to a nationwide exit poll, the two subjects that voters were most concerned about as they cast their ballots were rising prices and abortion.

Advertisement

Inflation was cited by nearly one-third of respondents as the issue that most affected their voting decisions. Most voters agreed that it had been difficult for them throughout the previous year.

Abortion, however, was a close second, with 27% of respondents citing it as a determining factor after the Supreme Court reversed a decision that had protected abortion rights nationally.

Voters were, however, significantly divided along party lines; for Republicans, inflation was by far the most important topic, while for Democrats, abortion was the most important.

People are surveyed as they depart voting locations across the nation. Voters are required to complete a private questionnaire comprising personal data, their opinions on parties, candidates, and a variety of themes.

One of those subjects is the election itself. More over two-thirds of voters said that they believed the US’s democracy was slightly or seriously in danger. Just 9% of people believed it was very secure.

Advertisement

Also Read In Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz admits defeat Dr. Mehmet Oz called his opponent John Fetterman to admit defeat in...