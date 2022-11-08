Millions vote in the midterm elections

Tuesday’s midterm elections will determine Congress’s power.

Tuesday’s midterm elections will determine Congress’s power.

The US House, a third of the Senate, and crucial state governorships are up for grabs.

In dueling rallies, Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican ex-President Donald Trump delivered their final appeals.

If Republicans win the House, as expected, Mr. Biden will struggle to pass measures.

Democrats control the White House and Congress by razor-thin margins.

Midterm elections, midway through a president’s four years, often cost the ruling party two dozen seats.

Midterms are generally considered as a referendum on a president’s leadership, even though Mr. Biden is not running again.

Despite lowering prescription medicine prices, expanding clean energy, and improving US infrastructure, Mr. Biden’s popularity has plummeted due to the worst inflation in four decades, record illegal border crossings, and voter fears about crime.

A Democratic thrashing on Tuesday might fuel party debate about whether Mr. Biden, 80 this month, should run again in 2024.

On Monday night, he campaigned in Maryland for Wes Moore, who could become the third black governor in US history.

“Today we face an inflection point,” Mr. Biden told a roaring throng at a historically black university outside Washington.

“We know in our bones that our democracy’s at peril and that now is your opportunity to preserve it.”

According to CBS News, over half of Republican midterm candidates have echoed Mr. Trump’s baseless predictions of massive fraud in the 2020 White House race.

Mr. Trump and Republican Senate candidate JD Vance rallied in Ohio on election eve.

On November 15, the former president, who has been teasing a 2024 White House run, will make a “very important announcement” at Mar-a-Lago.

“If you want the decline and fall of America, then you must, you certainly must vote for the radical left, crazy people,” he urged the gathering.

“Tomorrow, vote Republican in a massive crimson tsunami to save our country.”

Mr. Trump’s party needs five seats to flip the House and one seat to take control the evenly divided Senate.

Non-partisan election monitors expect Republicans to gain 15-25 House seats.

Most political estimates predict a close race for the Senate in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona.

Republicans have promised to end the Democratic-led study into last year’s Capitol riot and investigate the Biden administration if they win the House.

Kevin McCarthy, who would likely become House speaker and second in line to the presidency, has not ruled out impeachment.

If Republicans capture the Senate, Mr. Biden’s capacity to pick judges and administrators for two years would be severely limited.

The US Elections Project reports 43.5m early votes.

If races are tight, votes can be posted on election day and recounts may delay the midterm results.

