Mitch McConnell quiets on Trump’s midterm impact

Mitch McConnell was asked if he blamed former President Donald Trump for the less-than-robust results for Republicans on Election Day.

The Senate Minority Leader chose not to respond immediately.

Many races are still too early to call, and the results of these elections are not yet known.

Advertisement

When asked by media if he blamed former President Donald Trump for the less-than-robust results for Republicans on Election Day, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell chose not to respond immediately.

Instead, he said, “Well, I’m just like all of you, I’m watching and waiting for them to finish counting the votes.

Media has not yet made any predictions regarding which party will control the House or the Senate at this time. The GOP fell short of what many expected to be a “red wave” of victories in Tuesday’s midterm elections, but it does appear that they are slowly inching toward winning back the majority in the chamber. However, many races are still too early to call, and the results of these elections are not yet known. Advertisement As Senator McConnell entered his office in the United States Capitol, he was asked if he was certain that he will be the majority leader in the 116th Congress. He did not answer the question. McConnell has expressed concerns about “candidate quality” in the past, making reference to the fact that some of the candidates that Trump supported for the Senate had a difficult time gaining support from a broad base of voters. Also Read House Democratic leadership elections announces for Nov. 30 The elections for the Democratic leadership positions in the House of Representatives...