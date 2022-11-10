More alleged voter intimidation cases in Arizona reports to feds

The Arizona Secretary of State’s office received 21 complaints of alleged voter intimidation or harassment in the weeks leading up to Election Day.

One of the complaints included a threat made against public servants and referenced the bloody French Revolution.

A federal judge had banned right-wing groups from openly carrying guns, donning body armour, speaking to or yelling at voters casting ballots in drop boxes.

Reports of alleged voter intimidation or harassment in Arizona kept coming into the Secretary of State’s office in the weeks leading up to Election Day. According to information released on Wednesday. State officials forwarded a total of 21 complaints—including one that threatened government officials—to federal and state law enforcement.

All of the complaints mention voters feeling uneasy or uneasy while individuals watched drop boxes, but none of them mention physical assault.

A voter in Surprise, Arizona, a city northwest of Phoenix, described handing off a completed ballot on Monday at city hall and finding four people, one of whom was sitting nearby wearing a “MAGA” shirt, in one complaint filed this week.

“One of them approached me, encouraging me to vote tomorrow instead because ‘your vote won’t count the same if you vote early,’” the voter said. “I’m concerned that this group may have dissuaded people from voting today.”

The voter said that the males lacked any form of identification. Advertisement The documents that the secretary of state's office made available to the public include censored names of those who filed the complaints. One of the 21 complaints included a threat made against public servants. The email from October 22 warned "Corrupt and Treasonous Government Officials" and referenced the bloody French Revolution while also promising to use property tax records to locate employees' houses. It has been forwarded to the FBI by the Secretary of State's office. Prior to Election Day, reports of suspected intimidation have been the subject of every complaint sent to federal and state law enforcement to far. A federal judge in Arizona earlier this month prohibited members of a right-wing group from openly carrying guns, donning body armour, speaking to or yelling at voters casting ballots in drop boxes within 250 feet of those boxes.