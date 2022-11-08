More than 45 million votes cast in the primaries

More than 45 million pre-election ballots have already been cast in the 47 states where figures were available.

Texas is the state with the most votes cast prior to the election.

Florida and California have surpassed the 4.7 million mark for the number of ballots cast.

Advertisement

More than 45 million pre-election ballots have already been cast in the 47 states where figures were available, according to data from elections officials, Edison Research, and Catalyst, as voters head to the polls on Election Day.

In all of the states for which there is data available for the prior three election cycles, early voting has been moving at a faster rate than in 2018. However, it is still too early to know if overall turnout will approach 2018 levels, as voting patterns may have altered over the past few years.

It is still too early to know if overall turnout will reach 2018 levels.

More than 5.4 million ballots have been cast, making Texas the state with the most votes cast prior to the election.

Both Florida and California have surpassed the 4.7 million mark for the number of ballots cast in their respective states.

The only other states to have more than 2 million ballots cast so far are Georgia, with more than 2.5 million, and North Carolina, with more than 2.1 million ballots cast.

Advertisement

As additional mail is sent, voters drop off their ballots, and election officials update their tallies, the total number of ballots cast will continue to rise.

Catalyst, a business that provides data, analytics, and other services to Democrats, academics, and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations, is one source of voter data.

Catalyst is giving insights into who is voting prior to November by providing information about who is voting.

Also Read We’re at turning moment, says Democrat voter Democratic voters are under the impression that the results of 2018 midterm...