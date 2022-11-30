Mother appears in court for suspected suitcase murders

The mother of two children whose bodies were found in luggage appeared in a New Zealand court on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old woman was born in South Korea but became a New Zealander later in life.

Authorities speculate that the children’s ages range between five and ten years old.

According to Radio New Zealand, the woman, who is 42 years old, was remanded to the custody of the police by the Manukau District Court in Auckland.

The judge granted an order preserving her privacy as well as the victims’ respective levels of confidentiality.

An investigation into a homicide was initiated by the authorities after a family in South Auckland, New Zealand, discovered human remains in bags that had been acquired through an online auction.

She was reportedly brought into jail in South Korea back in September, and then she was extradited to New Zealand just this past Tuesday. This information comes from the authorities.

