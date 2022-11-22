Mother dies after her children were slain in fire

Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, died two days after her two daughters died in an apartment fire.

Her husband, who was not in the UK at the time of the fire, passed away on Tuesday.

The family has been residing in the apartment for at least the past two years.

On Sunday, a man was detained on suspicion of murder, and he is still there.

An additional 36 hours have been allowed to Nottinghamshire Police so they can question the 31-year-old.

Advertisement Det Ch Insp Mark Sinski, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are dealing with one of the most horrendous crimes – the death of two young children and their mother.

“This is a deeply upsetting tragedy and I can only imagine the family’s pain. They include the woman’s husband and the father of the two children, who was not in the UK at the time of the fire.

Advertisement “Both he and other members of the family are being supported by specially-trained officers at this incredibly difficult time and we ask for the media to give them privacy while they deal with this incredible loss.

"This has been an extremely traumatic event for them and I'd like to reassure them we're doing everything we possibly can to bring them the justice they deserve." The family has been residing in the apartment for at least the past two years, according to a neighboring man who begged to remain unnamed. "I just know they're a nice family – they've never hurt nobody," he said. "They've always kept themselves to themselves. They always said hello and the kids would say hello. "To me they didn't have a hurtful bone in their body so I don't know who would want to do this to them." Police announced that high-visibility patrols would continue in the region over the next few days to reassure locals and respond to inquiries. The local community has been very saddened and horrified by the events of the last two days, and Det Ch Insp Sinski said: "I want to thank the locals for their patience and understanding while we gather evidence at the scene. "I also want to thank those who have already come forward, but I would urge anyone with any information, regardless of how insignificant you think it may be, to contact us." Since the fire was put out at around 4:00 GMT on Sunday, floral tributes have been placed at the spot, and others have been lighting candles at a nearby church. A teddy bear and flowers were left at the cordon by Adam Lamb, 40, a resident of the neighborhood. He said: "Everyone's shocked at the moment. They didn't stand a chance did they?" Nottingham South MP Lilian Greenwood said on Monday: "I'll do everything I can to support my constituents and the local community in the days and weeks ahead. "It's devastating to hear that the fire was started deliberately. I hope that anyone who may have seen anything which could assist the police with their investigation will come forward."