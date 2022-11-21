Mother in serious condition as girl dies in fire in Nottingham

Mother in serious condition following death of the girl in fire

A mother is still in serious condition in the hospital following a fire in Nottingham that took the lives of her two children.

The girls, ages three and one, passed away in the hospital following the fire that occurred on Sunday morning in Fairlisle Close, which is located in Clifton.

A man who is 31 years old and lives in Clifton has been detained on suspicion of murder. In addition, the police are investigating whether or not he attempted to kill someone.

It has been confirmed by the police that the mother of the girls, who is 28 years old, is still in a severe condition in the hospital.

“We will turn every single stone to ensure that the family will get justice,” said Inspector Karl Thomas from the Nottinghamshire Police Department.

He stated that high-visibility patrols would be conducted by officers in the vicinity “to offer reassurance to the community that this matter is being dealt with at the highest levels.”

After being called to the house at approximately 04:00 GMT on Sunday, the police immediately began a murder investigation in conjunction with the fire service.

The fire, which occurred in a residential property with two stories and a flat on the first floor, was intentionally started, according to the detectives.

