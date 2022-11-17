Advertisement
MP PAT results 2022 announced

Articles
MP PAT 2022 Results

  • MP PAT (Pre-Agriculture Test) 2022 Results announced by Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board.
  • Students can now see their results on peb.mp.gov.in and MPPEB website.
  • Candidates must input their application number, roll number, and date of birth.
The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board announced the MP PAT (Pre-Agriculture Test) 2022 Results on Thursday.

Students can now see their results on peb.mp.gov.in, the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) website.

Candidates must input their application number, roll number, and date of birth on the result link in order to view the MP PAT 2022 Results.

For admission to the BSc Agriculture and related programs provided in the colleges in Madhya Pradesh, MP PAT 2022 tests were organized.

Students can access the link on the official website, peb.mp.gov.in, to view the MP PAT 2022 Results as well.

How to check Results

  • Visit the MPPEB official website
  • Click on the MP PAT 2022 Result link on the home page
  • Enter the Application Number, Roll Number and Date of Birth in the result link
  • The MP PAT 2022 Results will be displayed
  • Download the MP PAT 2022 Results for further reference
Details on Result sheet

  • Candidate name and Roll Number
  • Name of Examination
  • Subjects Appeared
  • Marks Secured
  • Total Marks
  • Qualifying status

