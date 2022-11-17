MP PAT results 2022 announced

Video: Madhya Pradesh Man Runs From Cobra Hiding Inside Blanket
The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board announced the MP PAT (Pre-Agriculture Test) 2022 Results on Thursday.
Students can now see their results on peb.mp.gov.in, the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) website.
Candidates must input their application number, roll number, and date of birth on the result link in order to view the MP PAT 2022 Results.
For admission to the BSc Agriculture and related programs provided in the colleges in Madhya Pradesh, MP PAT 2022 tests were organized.
Students can access the link on the official website, peb.mp.gov.in, to view the MP PAT 2022 Results as well.
