MP PAT results 2022 announced

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board announced the MP PAT (Pre-Agriculture Test) 2022 Results on Thursday.

Students can now see their results on peb.mp.gov.in, the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) website.

Candidates must input their application number, roll number, and date of birth on the result link in order to view the MP PAT 2022 Results.

For admission to the BSc Agriculture and related programs provided in the colleges in Madhya Pradesh, MP PAT 2022 tests were organized.

How to check Results

Visit the MPPEB official website

Click on the MP PAT 2022 Result link on the home page

Enter the Application Number, Roll Number and Date of Birth in the result link

The MP PAT 2022 Results will be displayed

Download the MP PAT 2022 Results for further reference

Details on Result sheet

Candidate name and Roll Number

Name of Examination

Subjects Appeared

Marks Secured

Total Marks

Qualifying status

