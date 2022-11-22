Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
MPs refuse Christmas parties because of expenses

MPs refuse Christmas parties because of expenses

Articles
Advertisement
MPs refuse Christmas parties because of expenses

MPs refuse Christmas parties because of expenses

Advertisement
  • Ipsa announced that members of parliament can submit expenses for food, decorations, and beverages that do not contain alcohol in 2018.
  • Members of parliament from all parties have voted against the guidance.
  • One member called it “bonkers” in the midst of a crisis about the cost of living.
Advertisement

The expenditures watchdog of Parliament is getting pushback from members of Parliament (MPs) after it notified them that they can claim reimbursement for the cost of an office Christmas party.

It was announced by the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) that members of parliament can submit expenses for food, decorations, and beverages that do not contain alcohol in 2018.

However, members of parliament from all parties have voted against the guidance, with one member calling it “bonkers” in the midst of a crisis about the cost of living.

Ipsa stated that it was “absolutely proper” to organize a “small party” for the personnel.

However, a spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stated that he would not be claiming for a party and that Members of Parliament will be required to “justify every spending to their constituents.”

At a time when the cost of living is on the rise, Labor MPs have been informed that it would “obviously be wrong” for them to submit claims for Christmas parties.

Advertisement

John Cryer, chair of the parliamentary Labor Party, said he would be writing to Ipsa to ask them to reconsider their guidance.

Also Read

Rishi Sunak rejects deals that depend on application of EU law
Rishi Sunak rejects deals that depend on application of EU law

Rumors that some government officials favor a Swiss-style deal with reduced friction...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the UK News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story