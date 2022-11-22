MPs refuse Christmas parties because of expenses

Ipsa announced that members of parliament can submit expenses for food, decorations, and beverages that do not contain alcohol in 2018.

Members of parliament from all parties have voted against the guidance.

One member called it “bonkers” in the midst of a crisis about the cost of living.

The expenditures watchdog of Parliament is getting pushback from members of Parliament (MPs) after it notified them that they can claim reimbursement for the cost of an office Christmas party.

Ipsa stated that it was “absolutely proper” to organize a “small party” for the personnel.

However, a spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stated that he would not be claiming for a party and that Members of Parliament will be required to “justify every spending to their constituents.”

At a time when the cost of living is on the rise, Labor MPs have been informed that it would “obviously be wrong” for them to submit claims for Christmas parties.

John Cryer, chair of the parliamentary Labor Party, said he would be writing to Ipsa to ask them to reconsider their guidance.

