Murder arrested in Rotherham as man stabbed at the FedEx distribution centre

  • A man in his sixties has died following a stabbing at a warehouse in Rotherham.
  • South Yorkshire Police have detained a 48-year-old man on suspicion of murder.
  • Officers are “working hard to establish the circumstances of this tragic incident.”
The stabbing that took place at a parcel distribution warehouse in Rotherham resulted in the death of a man.

South Yorkshire Police stated that emergency services were summoned to the FedEx distribution centre located on Rother Way in Hellaby at approximately 9:40 GMT on Wednesday.

According to the police department, a man in his sixties who was found in a critical condition later passed away at the scene.

According to the police, a man in his 48th year who is from Sheffield has been detained on suspicion of murder.

According to a spokesperson for the force, the family of the victim has been notified and is receiving support from officers who have received specialised training.

Officers are “working hard to establish the circumstances of this tragic incident, which we know will be causing concern in the community,” according to Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer. “We know this will be causing concern in the community,” he said.

