Murder arrests after Wirral home shooting

Two men have been taken into custody following the shooting death of a 53-year-old woman in her home in the county of Merseyside.

On October 30, Jacqueline Rutter was the victim of a shooting at a home on Meadowbrook Road in Moreton, Wirral, which the police believe was a targeted attack. Rutter suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

Two men, ages 52 and 44, are currently being held in custody after being arrested on suspicion of being involved in a plot to murder another person.

Officers will continue to ask the public for any information they may have.

A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder and was 79 years old was released earlier this month while the investigation continues.

