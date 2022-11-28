Mykolaiv loses water, after another Russian strike

A pumping station in the city of Kherson had been damaged, and as a result.

The mayor of Mykolaiv, which is located in the southern part of Ukraine, the city’s water supply has suffered another attack,According to Oleksandr Sienkievych

According to Sienkievych, a pumping station in the city of Kherson, which is located nearby, had been damaged, and as a result, the city was forced to rely on water that was not suitable for human consumption “for an indefinite period of time.”

The strike was carried out as part of a Russian campaign to attack Ukrainian infrastructure that supplies the country with water, power, and heat as winter approaches.

“We were all waiting for the de-occupation of Kherson and other temporarily occupied territories. After that, the water supply system was repaired promptly, literally in a week,” Sienkievych said.

"We were all waiting for the de-occupation of Kherson and other temporarily occupied territories. After that, the water supply system was repaired promptly, literally in a week," Sienkievych said.

He said repair work continued on networks that were destroyed by salt water. Advertisement "As soon as the security situation allows, we will promptly restore the pumping station and return drinking water to Mykolaiv city," the mayor said.