Nancy Pelosi resigns as House Democrat leader

Nancy Pelosi, who has been in charge of the Democrats in the US House of Representatives for almost 20 years, has said she will step down.

The 82-year-old woman is the most powerful Democrat in Congress and the first woman to be speaker of the House.

She will keep being the representative for her California district in the House of Representatives.

Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, won his party’s nomination to be the new Congress’s speaker. He is likely to replace Nancy Pelosi as speaker.

"I never would have thought that someday I would go from homemaker to House speaker," Mrs Pelosi said in a statement in the chamber on Thursday.

"I will not seek re-election to Democratic leadership in the next Congress. The hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus," she said. Mrs. Pelosi will be the speaker of the House of Representatives until January, when a new Congress takes over. She will stay in the seat she has held since 1987 until January 2025. Most people think that Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat from New York, will be the first black minority leader in US history if he becomes the leader of the Democrats in the House. The US Constitution spells out one job in Congress: Speaker of the House. It is the next person in line to become president after the vice president. The speaker, their deputies, and the chairs of the committees decide which bills will be talked about and voted on. They decide what will be discussed and how it will be done. In 2003, Mrs. Pelosi got the job of minority leader, which is the title of the person who leads the opposition in the House. The Democrats then took control of the House for the first time in more than a decade in 2006. She was the first woman to lead a major party in either chamber of Congress. Four years later, Mrs. Pelosi became minority leader again, but in 2018, she went back to being speaker.