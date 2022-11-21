Advertisement
  Nato must protect Ukraine from Russian nuclear sabotage, says Zelensky
Nato must protect Ukraine from Russian nuclear sabotage, says Zelensky

  • Ukraine’s President has asked members of NATO to ensure the safety of his nation’s nuclear facilities.
  • Volodymyr Zelensky also called for Ukraine to be granted full membership in both the EU and NATO.
  • He said he was “certain” that Ukraine can reinstate its borders.
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has requested that the members of NATO ensure the safety of the nuclear plants that are located in his nation.

In a video address to Nato’s Parliamentary Assembly in Madrid, he said: “All our nations are interested in not having any dangerous incidents at our nuclear facilities. We all need guaranteed protection from Russian sabotage at nuclear facilities.”

In addition to this, Zelensky used his address to continue advocating for Ukraine to be granted full membership in both the EU and NATO.

“We urge you to support our applications for membership to the EU and to Nato,” adding that he was “certain” that Ukraine can reinstate its borders.

