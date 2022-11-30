NATO won’t back down on Ukraine aid, says chief

NATO ministers have condemned Russia’s unjustifiable strikes on Ukraine.

Millions of Ukrainians are without power, heat, and water.

Jens Stoltenberg urged member states to offer greater aid for Ukraine.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg accused Russia of “using winter as a weapon of war” and urged member states to offer greater aid for Ukraine amid Moscow’s attacks on the country’s electrical infrastructure.

Millions of Ukrainians are without power, heat, and water as winter temperatures drop below zero.

NATO ministers met in Bucharest to condemn Russia’s “persistent and unjustifiable strikes on Ukrainian civilian and energy infrastructure” and confirmed Ukraine’s 2008 decision to join the alliance.

Allies offered more guns for Kyiv and equipment to restore power and heat.

Stoltenberg: “Russia has no veto power”

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba joined a two-day NATO summit and demanded an immediate supply of armaments, especially modern air defense systems.

“With transformers and generators, we can restore our system and give good living circumstances,” Kuleba remarked.

NATO foreign ministers are increasing air-defense systems and ammunition for the war-torn nation.

Diplomats consider non-lethal aid despite supply and capacity constraints.

Non-lethal aid, including as gasoline, medical supplies, winter equipment, and drone jammers, has been given through a NATO support package that Stoltenberg wants to enhance.

NATO will always support Ukraine. Stoltenberg stated in Bucharest, “We won’t budge.”

He stated that Ukraine must advance on the battlefield to secure good negotiation conditions.

Several ministers from the 30-member alliance mirrored Stoltenberg’s statements, and Finland and Sweden joined them as they seek full membership pending Turkish and Hungarian ratifications.

“The following months will challenge us all.” Existential for Ukraine, moral for us. Slovak Foreign Minister Rastislav Kacer: “We must keep aiding Ukraine.”

Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Robert Hunter said Russia’s destruction in Ukraine could have been countered instead of repaired.

Hunter told Al Jazeera from Washington, DC, that it’s surprised the US-led alliance hasn’t done more to defend against drones and missiles.

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Simmons reported from Bucharest that while Stoltenberg promised a range of steps to protect Ukraine, this is still an alliance of 30 governments where consensus is the rule.

Simmons: “Not all powers agree to give Ukraine military aid, so you have coalitions of the willing.”

“Both NATO and individual governments will pledge non-lethal and military aid. The main issue right now is the winterization of this war, Russia’s use of cold as a weapon, targeted attacks on infrastructure, and blackouts across Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Ukrainians of further Russian strikes this week that might be as catastrophic as last week’s.

Russia attacks Ukrainian infrastructure. It denies hurting people.

A senior European diplomat warned, “Ukraine will have a difficult winter, so we’re strengthening our help.”

Germany, which holds the G7 presidency, planned a G7 meeting with some partners on the sidelines of NATO negotiations to speed up the rehabilitation of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Germany will also provide Ukraine with more than 350 generators and $58m to restore electricity infrastructure.

A senior State Department official said Washington is working with US corporations and European governments to find technology to repair high-voltage transmission systems damaged by Russian missiles.

The official didn’t say how much or what form the aid will take.

France is to send generators to Ukraine to help stabilize the energy grid while President Emmanuel Macron visits Washington, DC this week.

On the agenda for Thursday’s White House meeting is Russia’s war in Ukraine, as Biden and Macron strive to bolster Kyiv economically and militarily.

French official: “Russia keeps attacking civilian infrastructure because it’s losing ground.”

Simmons: “We need greater air defenses.”

There is a wide spectrum of armament available, but certain states are opposed to deploying it in Ukraine. This is a big topic that will be considered in the next 48 hours.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis pushed the coalition to press ahead with delivery, citing support from Baltic republics.

“Keep calm and give tanks,” he tweeted, showing a Ukrainian flag with a tank in the centre.

Ministers will consider Ukraine’s NATO application. Leaders haven’t taken real moves like giving Ukraine a NATO membership action plan with a timeline.

Georgia, Moldova, and Bosnia and Herzegovina will all attend the meeting on Wednesday as NATO strives to deepen ties with the countries amid fears Russia would destabilize states beyond Ukraine.

