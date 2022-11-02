Netanyahu’s victory boosts far right in Israel

His cheering crowd in Jerusalem mostly kept to their new chant of “death to terrorists”, adjusted from the one we often previously heard from his supporters – “death to Arabs”.

I am accustomed to covering Mr. Ben-aggressive Gvir’s behavior in hotly contested East Jerusalem, as are other journalists. On Israel’s Jerusalem Day, I have witnessed him triumphantly leading ultra-nationalist protesters through an area of the Old City that is sensitive for Palestinians.

He caused unrest last month in the volatile neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah by waving a gun at Palestinians amid clashes.

Now, as co-leader of Religious Zionism, the third-largest party, he aspires to a senior government position in charge of the police.

One young female supporter of Mr Ben-Gvir's Oztma Yehudit (Jewish Power) faction, Tzori Elmakiyes, 17, from Jerusalem, said the results were "very gratifying", playing down critics' fears.