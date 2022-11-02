Netanyahu’s victory boosts far right in Israel

Netanyahu expected to return as PM following far-right rise
An Israeli activist watches the exit polls on a wall-mounted TV as...
The far-significant right’s rise in popularity during Israel’s most recent election had some young religious voters practically dancing for delight.
“Things will be better now. When he’s the public security minister, they’ll be better still,” Julian, an enthusiastic backer of firebrand politician Itamar Ben-Gvir told me at his campaign headquarters.
“He wants the best for Israel. He wants the terrorists out,” said Noam from a settlement in the occupied West Bank. “We don’t want the Arabs, they throw rocks at us and take our spots in Israel,” he went on, before being hushed by a party activist.
While Mr. Ben-Gvir, who was previously found guilty of being a racist in Israel, is currently making an effort to reinvent himself as a more traditional politician, his anti-Arab attitude is still present.
“It’s time to be the landlords of this country again,” he said after exit polls were published on Tuesday night.
His cheering crowd in Jerusalem mostly kept to their new chant of “death to terrorists”, adjusted from the one we often previously heard from his supporters – “death to Arabs”.
I am accustomed to covering Mr. Ben-aggressive Gvir’s behavior in hotly contested East Jerusalem, as are other journalists. On Israel’s Jerusalem Day, I have witnessed him triumphantly leading ultra-nationalist protesters through an area of the Old City that is sensitive for Palestinians.
He caused unrest last month in the volatile neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah by waving a gun at Palestinians amid clashes.
Now, as co-leader of Religious Zionism, the third-largest party, he aspires to a senior government position in charge of the police.
One young female supporter of Mr Ben-Gvir’s Oztma Yehudit (Jewish Power) faction, Tzori Elmakiyes, 17, from Jerusalem, said the results were “very gratifying”, playing down critics’ fears.
“I don’t think the opponents of Oztma Yehudit should be worried because at the end of the day the party’s best interest are the people and the country of Israel.”
Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.