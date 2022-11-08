Advertisement
  New Zealand to investigate resilience to supply chain disruptions
New Zealand to investigate resilience to supply chain disruptions

New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson

  • The New Zealand government has requested an investigation of the country’s resilience to supply chain disruptions.
  • Inflation is blazingly high in New Zealand, at 7.2%.
  • The commission will recommend policy measures to assist in anticipating and addressing such problems.
The New Zealand government said on Tuesday that it had requested an investigation of the country’s resilience to supply chain disruptions from the Productivity Commission.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said issues exist even though the country’s ability to import and export commodities during the Covid outbreak held up well.

“This inquiry will identify ways to enhance the resilience of New Zealand’s economy,” he said.

Inflation is blazingly high in New Zealand, at 7.2%, due in part to imports of vital items being held up overseas and difficulties with international freight.

Robertson stated that the commission will recommend policy measures to assist in anticipating and addressing such problems.

