Newborn’s body finds at Waterbeach recycling center

Newborn found floating in Jaipur well
A day after police recovered the bodies of three sisters and their...
Police have reported that a newborn baby boy’s body was discovered at a recycling facility. According to Cambridgeshire Police, shortly after the discovery on Tuesday at noon, police were summoned to the scene on Ely Road in Waterbeach.
Det Supt John Massey said it was an “incredibly sad and upsetting incident for everyone involved”.
He appealed to the mother to get in touch, adding she may need “medical care or is in a vulnerable situation”.
Det Supt Massey added: “We are trying our hardest to get to the bottom of what has taken place but we cannot do that alone, so I would also appeal to the public for their help.
Catch all the UK News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.