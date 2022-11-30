Advertisement
  • Newborn’s body finds at Waterbeach recycling center
Articles
  • A newborn baby boy’s body was discovered at a recycling facility in Waterbeach, Cambridgeshire.
  • Police have appealed to the mother to get in touch, saying she may need “medical care or is in a vulnerable situation”, said Det Supt John Massey.

Police have reported that a newborn baby boy’s body was discovered at a recycling facility. According to Cambridgeshire Police, shortly after the discovery on Tuesday at noon, police were summoned to the scene on Ely Road in Waterbeach.

Det Supt John Massey said it was an “incredibly sad and upsetting incident for everyone involved”.

He appealed to the mother to get in touch, adding she may need “medical care or is in a vulnerable situation”.

In a statement, the force said it was “keeping an open mind as to the circumstances”.

Det Supt Massey added: “We are trying our hardest to get to the bottom of what has taken place but we cannot do that alone, so I would also appeal to the public for their help.

“Any information, no matter how small, could help the investigation run by our specialist child safeguarding team; even if that is given anonymously to us or Crimestoppers.”

