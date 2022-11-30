Nigeria student charges over alleged first lady jibe

Advertisement
  • The student was accused of damaging the character of President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife.
  • Aminu Adamu Mohammed has been charged with criminal defamation, which he or she disputed.
  • The incident is causing a rising amount of controversy in the country of Nigeria.
An undergraduate student at a Nigerian university was taken into custody by members of the security apparatus after he was accused of smearing the reputation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife in a tweet.

The incident is causing a rising amount of controversy in the country of Nigeria.

According to his attorney, Chijioke Kingsley Agu, who spoke with the Media, Aminu Adamu Mohammed has been remanded in prison at this time.

He stated that his client was brought before a high court on Tuesday in the Maitama neighborhood of Abuja, the nation’s capital city.

The student was charged with one count of criminal defamation, which he or she disputed.

It was reported by his attorney that a bail application had been submitted, and he hoped that it would be reviewed within the next two days.

According to reports, the student, who is 23 years old, was taken into custody at the beginning of this month after he allegedly posted a picture of Aisha Buhari, Nigeria’s First Lady, along with a comment written in the Hausa language that suggested she had gained weight as a result of misspending public money.

The authorities have not yet issued a statement regarding the case; nevertheless, Mrs. Buhari has been publicly pleaded with by Mr. Mohammed’s parents to forgive their son.

The undergraduate student is scheduled to begin his final examinations alongside his classmates on the following Monday. It is not yet known for certain if he will be released in order for him to have the opportunity to do so.

Users of social media platforms and advocates for human rights have voiced their disapproval at the way the student has been treated by the authorities in Nigeria and demanded that he be set free immediately.

Some people believe that leaders in Nigeria are growing more intolerant of criticism as time goes on.

After being found guilty of defaming the governor of the northern state of Kano in a video that was uploaded on social media, two young users of the app TikTok were fined and publicly flogged earlier this month. The incident occurred as a result of the court’s decision.

