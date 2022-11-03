Night of torrential rain: Flood warnings are in effect across the UK

There are many flood alerts in effect around the nation.

It is after a night of heavy rains in the UK.

Storm Claudio brought heavy rains and blustery gusts.

Advertisement

After a night of heavy rain, there are many flood alerts in effect around the nation.

Storm Claudio, which brought heavy rains and blustery gusts, has continued to pound parts of the UK.

There have been complaints of issues during rush hour, particularly in the London area where some roads are impassable due to standing water.

Up to mid-afternoon, a rain warning is in effect for the south coast of England.

21 different flood alerts are currently in effect for various parts of the city, coastal communities, and regions close to swollen rivers as of 7:30 a.m.

The Sussex village of Buxted, where over a month’s worth of rain poured in the early hours of this morning, is under a serious flood warning.

Advertisement

The River Uck is “high and rising,” according to the Environment Agency, and flooding will “impact farms, rural roads, gardens, and riverfront residences.”

Although further rain is anticipated throughout today morning, it is hoped that as the day grows drier this afternoon, the river will start to recede.

Despite flood fears overnight, additional warnings for regions along the Esk, Brathay, Rothay, Winster, and Wye rivers have been withdrawn.

After flash flooding flooded the A41 Hendon Way in North London last night, cars became stuck in high water.

According to Transport for London, there are significant delays and partial suspensions throughout the whole Tube network.

Fooding has disrupted signaling, resulting in delays and cancellations during the busiest period of the day.

Advertisement

Turnpike Lane in north London is flooded, as seen on social media videos, and one user commented that getting to the station “takes a bit of paddling.”

Strong winds are expected to blow through Scotland’s north shore, according to the Met Office.

As the day goes on, the weather is predicted to get better, but some people will see more rain this morning.

Heavy outbreaks are anticipated early this morning in Southeast England and East Anglia, according to a Met Office spokesperson.

In the south west, there is a chance of thunder, while there is sunlight elsewhere.

Although there won’t be as much wind overall, some gale-force gusts are still predicted for coastal locations.

Advertisement

Also Read Numerous people killed by floods and mudslides: Nalgae in Philippines Storm Nalgae wrecks Mindanao island's Maguindanao province, causing landslides and floods. The...