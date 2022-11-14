No external investigation will be cooperated in journalist Shireen Abu Akleh murder case: Israeli Defence Minister

Israel will not participate in any external probe into the murder of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

A Palestinian-American reporter was fatally shot while covering an Israeli raid.

The FBI has opened an investigation into the reporter’s death.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz stated on Monday that Israel will not participate in any external probe into the murder of Shireen Abu Akleh, an Al Jazeera journalist.

Local news outlets reported that in the U.S. In May, a Palestinian-American reporter was fatally shot while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has opened an investigation into the reporter’s death.

“The U.S. Justice Ministry’s decision to investigate the unfortunate death of Shireen Abu Akleh is a serious mistake,” Gantz said in a statement.

