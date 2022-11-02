Nord Stream collects Baltic Sea pipeline damage data

Nord Stream 1 is a gas pipeline that runs from Russia to Germany and into Europe.



Nord Stream AG has finished what it referred to as “initial data gathering” at the location of the pipeline damage on Line 1. The statement was issued by the operator. Nord Stream 1 is a gas pipeline that runs from Russia to Germany and into Europe. According to a statement released by the operator on Wednesday.

According to the early findings, technogenic, or generated by human technology, craters of between three and five meters in depth were discovered on the seafloor at a distance of 248 meters from one another, as said in the announcement.

According to the statement, the segment of pipe that is located between the craters has been “destroyed,” and the investigation into the survey data is still ongoing.

