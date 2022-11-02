Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nord Stream collects Baltic Sea pipeline damage data

Nord Stream collects Baltic Sea pipeline damage data

Articles
Advertisement
Nord Stream collects Baltic Sea pipeline damage data

Nord Stream collects Baltic Sea pipeline damage data

Advertisement
  • Nord Stream 1 is a gas pipeline that runs from Russia to Germany and into Europe.
  • Technogenic, or human-made, seafloor craters of three to five meters deep were found 248 meters apart.

Nord Stream AG has finished what it referred to as “initial data gathering” at the location of the pipeline damage on Line 1. The statement was issued by the operator. Nord Stream 1 is a gas pipeline that runs from Russia to Germany and into Europe. According to a statement released by the operator on Wednesday.

Advertisement

According to the early findings, technogenic, or generated by human technology, craters of between three and five meters in depth were discovered on the seafloor at a distance of 248 meters from one another, as said in the announcement.

According to the statement, the segment of pipe that is located between the craters has been “destroyed,” and the investigation into the survey data is still ongoing.

Also Read

Europe blames Russia for gas blast in Baltic Sea
Europe blames Russia for gas blast in Baltic Sea

Explosions were detected in the Baltic Sea on Tuesday, prior to the...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Russia-Ukraine News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story