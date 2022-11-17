Oklahoma prepares to execute a man for three-year murder

Richard Fairchild was convicted of torturing and killing his girlfriend’s son. Adam Broomhall, who was three years old at the time, died from his injuries.

Pardon and Parole Board voted 4-1 last month against recommending clemency for Fairchild.

The execution of Richard Fairchild would be the seventh since Oklahoma started using the death penalty again in October 2021.

Advertisement

Since Oklahoma reinstituted the use of the capital penalty in October 2021, the execution of Fairchild would be the state’s eighth since that time.

A guy who was convicted of torturing and killing his girlfriend’s son, who was three years old at the time, will be put to death in Oklahoma on Thursday.

At the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, convicted murderer Richard Stephen Fairchild, who will turn 63 on Thursday, is scheduled to die by injection of a fatal drug.

Fairchild, a former member of the Marine Corps, was found guilty of murdering Adam Broomhall because the boy had peed the bed.

It is alleged by the prosecution that Fairchild held both sides of the victim’s body against a hot furnace before tossing him into a table.

The youngster remained unconscious throughout its entire life and passed away later that day.

Advertisement

Prosecutors from the Oklahoma attorney general’s office said in a letter to the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that “the method of Adam’s death can only be classified as torture.

” The board voted 4-1 last month against recommending clemency for Fairchild.

The defence attorneys for Fairchild contend that their client suffered physical and emotional abuse as a child, suffers from mental illness, and feels regret for his acts.

“As Richard Fairchild’s brain has deteriorated, he has descended into psychosis, a fact well-documented in his prison records,” Emma Rolls, one of Fairchild’s attorneys, said in a statement to the board. “Yet despite having lost touch with reality, Richard remains remorseful for his crime and continues to have an unblemished prison record. There is no principled reason for Oklahoma to execute him.”

The execution of Fairchild would be the seventh since Oklahoma started using the death penalty again in October 2021.

Also Read Iran: dad murders his teenage daughter for honour A teenage girl in Iran was killed by her father who blasted...

Advertisement

It would be this year’s 16th execution in the United States, up from last year’s three-decade low of 11, which occurred in Texas and Arizona on Wednesday.

Additionally, an execution was scheduled for Alabama later on Thursday.

A decision on Richard Glossip’s request for a hearing to decide whether a co-defendant attempted to retract his evidence that Glossip hired him to kill motel owner Barry Van Treese is anticipated from the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday. Glossip is currently on death row.

Glossip is also looking for what his lawyers claim to be material that the prosecution withheld, including witness interviews. Earlier last month, Glossip made a similar motion, which the court denied.

All political parties in the United States have seen a decline in support for the death sentence in recent years. According to the General Social Survey, a significant trends study done by NORC at the University of Chicago, almost 6 in 10 Americans support the death sentence.

The share of people who support the death sentence has consistently decreased since the 1990s, when about three-quarters of people did. However, the majority still does.

Advertisement

Also Read Michigan officer murders a man at traffic stop after physical struggle A sheriff's deputy fatally shot a driver following a "physical struggle" after...