  • Oktar, a Turkish cult leader, gets 8,658 years of sentence
  • An Istanbul court condemned a televangelist.
  • He surrounded himself with scantily clad women.
  • He is sentenced to 8,658 years in prison.
In a retrial, an Istanbul court condemned a televangelist who surrounded himself with scantily clad women to 8,658 years in prison.

Adnan Oktar, a “cult leader,” promoted creationism and conservative principles on television.

Under the pen name Harun Yahya, he wrote novels worldwide.

The 66-year-old and hundreds of his followers were detained in 2018 after a police raid on his home discovered he ran a criminal ring under the garb of a heterodox Islamic sect that sponsored international antievolution campaigns.

His A9 TV channel was closed.

Oktar was convicted of 10 crimes, including heading a criminal gang, political and military espionage, sexual abuse of minors, rape, blackmail, and torment.

The charges included helping the network led by US-based Muslim professor Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey accuses of masterminding a 2016 coup attempt.

The upper court overturned Oktar’s 1,075-year sentence.

Istanbul’s High Criminal Court sentenced Oktar to 8,658 years in jail on multiple crimes, including sexual abuse and deprivation of liberty.

The court also sentenced 10 other offenders to 8,658 years apiece.

The penalties did not reach the court’s previous record of 9,803 years and six months, but they are still among the harshest in the country and the globe.

