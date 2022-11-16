Oman oil tanker struck by armed drone

The incident happened Tuesday night off Oman.

An Israeli billionaire’s oil tanker was hit by a bomb-carrying drone off the coast of Oman, an official said.

The incident happened Tuesday night off Oman, a Mideast-based defense official said. The individual spoke anonymously Wednesday because they weren’t authorized to discuss the attack.

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, a British military organization monitoring ships in the region, told the AP: “We’re aware of an incident and are investigating it.”

The Liberian oil tanker Pacific Zircon was assaulted. This tanker is operated by Idan Ofer’s Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping.

Eastern Pacific Shipping stated the Pacific Zircon was “struck by a projectile” off the coast of Oman.

“We’re in contact with the ship; no injuries or pollution have been reported.” The corporation said all crew are safe. Minor hull damage, but no cargo spill or water penetration.

Abu Dhabi’s Israeli Embassy didn’t answer the phone. Israel’s PM and Defense Ministry declined to comment.

Iran is suspected, however no one has claimed responsibility. Tehran and Israel have waged a years-long shadow war in the Middle East, with some drone operations targeting Israeli-affiliated vessels.

The US claimed Iran for 2019 assaults off the coast of the UAE. Following the US’ unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear accord, Tehran stepped up its nuclear development.

In 2021, an Iranian drone strike off Oman killed two persons aboard the Israeli-affiliated oil ship Mercer Street.

Iranian official media didn’t immediately acknowledge the strike. Wednesday’s whereabouts were unclear. MarineTraffic.com’s satellite data shows the ship deep in the Arabian Sea after leaving Sohar.

Since the failure of Iran’s nuclear deal, nonproliferation specialists believe Tehran has enough enriched uranium to manufacture at least one nuclear bomb.

The Iranian government has accused adversary governments of intervening in Iran’s internal affairs amid anti-government rallies since September.

