Our Covid fight will be successful, says Chinese foreign ministry

Beijing is taking urgent action to address the issue of Covid-19. China is following “the dynamic zero-Covid policy”, said Zhao Lijian.

With the support of all of the Chinese people, our fight against Covid will be successful, he said.

As officials strive to put an end to protests against Covid restrictions, the spokesman for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been speaking.

According to Zhao Lijian, Beijing is taking urgent action to address the issue, and the Chinese government is counting on the cooperation of the Chinese people.

China is following “the dynamic zero-Covid policy”, he said, adding that the government has been “making adjustments based on the reality on the ground”.

“We believe that with the leadership of the Communist Party of China, and the support of all of the Chinese people, our fight against Covid-19 will be successful,” he said.

