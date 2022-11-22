Pair finds guilty for damaging Van Gogh painting’s frame

Just Stop Oil protesters glued themselves to frame of Van Gogh artwork.

Emily Brocklebank, 23, and Louis McKechnie, 22, were judged responsible for criminal damage.

The frame of Peach Trees In Blossom at London’s Courtauld Gallery was damaged for £2,000.

Advertisement

After gluing themselves to the frame of a Vincent Van Gogh artwork, two Just Stop Oil protesters were judged responsible for inflicting criminal damage to it.

The frame of Peach Trees In Blossom at London’s Courtauld Gallery was damaged by Emily Brocklebank, 23, and Louis McKechnie, 22, for around £2,000 worth of damage.

Brocklebank had stated to the judge: “I didn’t believe I would do much harm. Glue peels away.”

Neeta Minhas, the district judge, however, deemed the damage to be “serious.”

Brocklebank, a resident of Leeds’ Yeadon neighborhood, was given a 21-day sentence that was suspended for six months and was also subject to a six-week curfew that was electronically monitored.

Judge Minhas declared the following when delivering her decision at Westminster Magistrates’ Court: “An 18th Century frame that is hundreds of years old has been irreversibly ruined.

Advertisement

“It is not in a state where it can return to its original state.”