Paralympian accused of raping and torturing teammate

Paralympian swimmer Robert Griswold maliciously targeted, groomed, and sexually abused a teammate.

Now-19-year-old Parker Egbert has developmental delay and intellectual handicap.

Suit claims his life was “irreparably broken by rape and abuse”.

Paralympian swimmer Robert Griswold “maliciously targeted,” groomed, and sexually abused a teammate, a complaint claims.

During the Tokyo Paralympic Games and at the US Olympic & Paralympic Training Center (OPTC) in Colorado Springs, he reportedly abused now-19-year-old Parker Egbert, who has developmental delay and intellectual handicap, leaving him “much more vulnerable to abuse.”

“This case is a tragic tragedy, where a young man who fought all obstacles to become a world-class Paralympian had his life irreparably broken by rape and abuse,” the lawsuit claims.

Due to Griswold’s “vicious acts” and “the repeated failures of USOPC and SafeSport to enforce their duties,” Egbert “suffered severe bodily injuries, pain and suffering, and profound mental and emotional distress,” the lawsuit states.

CNN’s request for comment from Griswold was not immediately returned.

Egbert’s lawyers told CNN they’d speak with him before commenting.

The lawsuit contends that USOPC and SafeSport failed to “warn, monitor, and/or safeguard Plaintiff,” either intentionally or negligently.

The USOPC told CNN that the complaint’s claims are “very troubling”

“We’ve put two employees on administrative leave and stopped many contractors with U.S. Paralympics Swimming. We’re also investigating the complaints to ascertain the facts and taking appropriate action.”

CNN has not heard back from SafeSport or USA Swimming.

The U.S. Center for SafeSport placed Griswold on a database for abuse prevention and education in sports on August 23, 2022, due to “allegations of wrongdoing.”

CNN’s request for comment from the Colorado Springs Police Department was unanswered.

The lawsuit states Egbert was born with autism, didn’t talk until age 6, and has the mental capacity of a 5-year-old.

Swimming became “playtime, healing time,” his mother states in the lawsuit. He competed in three events at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games in August and September 2021.

Griswold “made a deliberate effort to ‘befriend’ [Egbert] at the Paralympic trials in June 2021,” the lawsuit states.

Griswold ensured that Egbert was always “placed next to him on plane and bus journeys and allowed extensive unsupervised access” to him throughout the Games, and “the grooming intensified,” the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit says the USOPC saw Griswold’s behavior and let it continue.

Griswold won two gold medals at Tokyo 2020.

Unnamed athlete who observed Egbert’s mistreatment by Griswold allegedly struck the room’s wall in anger.

In December, Egbert earned three gold medals in the U.S. Paralympics Swimming National Championship and was invited to train at the OPTC in Colorado Springs.

The assault continued and intensified after Egbert and Griswold became roommates, the lawsuit states.

Egbert “refused to take showers, where Griswold would rape and sexually torture” him, the lawsuit states, so he started composing stories as an escape, including “Spookley and the Hurricane.”

The narrative was about a group of “brave” friends that defeated “Hurricane Robert,” which Egbert termed a “monster.”

Egbert told his parents about Griswold’s assault after they questioned about the story, but “USOPC neglected to respond,” the lawsuit states.

Due to Griswold, USOPC, and SafeSport’s “acts and omissions,” Egbert “had to give up his lifetime passion,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit alleges that “Griswold utilized his stature in Olympic and Paralympic Swimming to abuse vulnerable athletes, notably underage and disadvantaged Paralympians living and training at the US Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado.”

The lawsuit claims USOPC and SafeSport knew of “credible allegations” of abuse against Griswold but covered them up because of his Paralympic performance.

