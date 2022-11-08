Pelosi says her husband’s attack influenced her retirement decision

The California Democrat opened up about the assault as well as the emotional fallout from it in an exclusive interview that took place on Monday night.

Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House, stated that the violent attack on her husband Paul Pelosi will undoubtedly have an effect on her political future after the midterm elections on Tuesday.

The California Democrat opened up about the assault as well as the emotional fallout from it in an exclusive interview that took place on Monday night with Anderson Cooper of reputable media channel. This was the first time that she had commented publicly about the incident.

A day before the midterm elections on Tuesday, Cooper questioned Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on whether or not she had made a decision regarding her future career. There has been talk about whether or not the long-serving Speaker will step down from his position if the Democrats are defeated in the House this week.

“I have to say, my decision will be affected by what happened in the last week or two,” Nancy Pelosi said, declining to offer more specifics on whether the attack influenced her to retire or remain in the position.

Cooper asked her to clarify: "Will your decision be impacted by the attack in any way?" "Yes," Nancy Pelosi said. "It will?" he asked. "Yes." she repeated Despite several close races in the fight for both chambers of Congress, Nancy Pelosi said she was still "optimistic" about the outcome of the election on Tuesday. In relation to the break-in at the Pelosis' San Francisco home, the Justice Department last Thursday charged 42-year-old David Wayne DePape with assault and attempted kidnapping. Authorities claim that DePape hit Paul Pelosi with a hammer during the attack, sending him to the hospital where he needed surgery to fix a fractured skull. The attack signaled a noticeable uptick in the nation's simmering political violence. According to an FBI document, DePape informed police in San Francisco that he was looking for the Speaker and intended to break her kneecaps as a warning to other Democrats in power. "Paul was not the target and he's the one paying the price," Pelosi told Cooper. Since her 82-year-old husband was attacked last month when she was in Washington, DC, with her protective detail, Nancy Pelosi has not made any public statements prior to the interview. "He's so concerned about the traumatic effect on our children and our grandchildren, and we're concerned about the traumatic effect on him," she said, telling Cooper that Paul Pelosi was "doing okay" but had a long road ahead of him. Because of the horrific nature of the attack, Nancy Pelosi claimed she and her husband had not yet had a thorough talk about the occurrence. She added that false information contributed to the attack on her husband. "I do believe that our democracy is in danger because of what the others are saying about undermining our elections, even now as we go forward," Nancy Pelosi said. Also Read Man charged with attempted murder of Nancy Pelosi husband to appear in court David DePape is charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly...