The PM and world leaders met yesterday night to examine the ‘barbaric’ missile attacks that killed two Poles.

The PM attended Joe Biden’s morning discussion with like-minded leaders.

It featured Macron, Scholz, Kishida, and Trudeau.

They vowed their ‘full support’ for Poland’s inquiry into the event. US information later suggested Ukrainian military launched the missile at an oncoming Russian one.

Mr. Sunak then met with Vice President Biden and called the US the UK’s “closest ally.”

The PM told Mr. Biden, ‘Our alliance is special and enduring.’

The US is our closest ally, commercial partner, and security partner.

I’m pleased to see that cooperation in action accomplishing good, whether it’s standing up to – and I agree with your words – barbarous conduct by Russia in Ukraine, confronting climate change, or stabilizing the global economy.’

In an EU readout of the meeting, the leaders decided to offer their ‘full support and assistance with Poland’s ongoing investigation’ and reiterate their ‘steadfast support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the face of ongoing Russian aggression’

Mr. Biden called Polish President Andrzej Duda and ‘offered full US support for Poland’s inquiry’

The PM, who is at the G20 in Bali with other international leaders, said he had spoken to James Cleverly and Ben Wallace about the event.

Mr. Sunak “reiterated the UK’s solidarity” with the country and “offered sympathy for the victims and their families”

He tweeted, ‘We are investigating claims of a missile strike in Poland and will help our friends’

We also coordinate with NATO.

Downing Street said Mr. Sunak offered Poland ‘all help needed to immediately investigate’

A spokesperson said the presidents agreed to keep in touch and coordinate with international partners, particularly Nato members, on next actions.

Mr. Cleverly said the UK was ‘urgently’ reviewing the reports.

Little is known about the incident, but it has alarmed Ukraine and its supporters in Europe and beyond.

The Polish Foreign Ministry says a Russian-made rocket killed two persons in eastern Poland.

Foreign minister Zbigniew Rau ‘demanded prompt thorough explanations’, the ministry added.

Mr. Biden ‘provided full US support and aid with Poland’s probe’ and ‘reaffirmed the US’s unshakable commitment to Nato.’

Mr. Biden spoke with Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who called Mr. Duda.

Mr. Stoltenberg tweeted that Nato was ‘monitoring the situation’ Important to establish facts.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called the missile strike a ‘very important escalation’ of Ukraine’s confrontation with Russia.

In his evening speech, the Ukrainian leader said the attacks proved ‘violence is not restricted by our national borders.’

“We must humiliate the terrorist. The longer Russia feels impunity, the greater threats will be posed by Russian missiles. He said,

European leaders expressed profound worry over the situation, which is being investigated urgently.

Ursula von der Leyen expressed concern.

‘Alarmed by reports of an explosion in Poland after a Russian missile strike on Ukrainian cities,’ she tweeted.

I offer condolences and support to Poland and our Ukrainian allies.

