Police believe Philippines prison chief killed journalist

Philippines’ prison chief is accused of ordering the murder of a popular radio broadcaster.

Percival Mabasa was shot and killed.

He was driving to his radio studio in a Manila suburb.

Advertisement

The Philippines’ prison chief is accused of ordering the murder of a popular radio broadcaster.

Last month, 63-year-old Percival Mabasa was shot and killed while driving to his radio studio in a Manila suburb.

Officials said he accused Bureau of Corrections director general Gerald Bantag of corruption.

Mabasa also denounced previous president Rodrigo Duterte.

Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla told AFP that suspended Mr. Bantag will “probably be the highest official of [the] land ever charged with a case of this magnitude.”

Police also charged his deputy security guard Ricardo Zulueta with murder. Joel Escorial, the alleged gunman, surrendered to police in October after security footage revealed his face.

Advertisement

Mr. Bantag and Mr. Zulueta are also accused of ordering the murder of another prisoner, who allegedly gave the gunman the kill order.

Eugene Javier of the National Bureau of Investigation told reporters that Mr. Bantag ordered Mabasa’s assassination after “the continued exposé by the latter against the former on his show”.

Mr. Bantag, employed by former president Rodrigo Duterte, told DZRH last month that he had nothing to do with the death.

Justice department prosecutors will determine if there is enough evidence to press charges.

On October 3, Mabasa, known as Percy Lapid on his radio show, was the second journalist killed since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took office.

“That the incident took place in Manila illustrates how brazen the offenders were, and how authorities have failed to safeguard journalists and regular civilians from harm,” the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines said earlier.

Advertisement

Reporters without Borders says 187 Filipino journalists have been assassinated in the past 30 years (RSF).

RSF rates the Philippines 147 out of 180 in its Press Freedom Index, down nine places from 2021.

Also Read Southern Philippines bus bomb kills 1, wounds 10 An explosion caused by a homemade bomb aboard a bus claimed one...