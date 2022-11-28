Police detains journalist during protest in China

China’s Covid protests surge amid the Urumqi fire
Following a fire that claimed the lives of 10 people in an...
While a journalist was documenting the nation’s antigovernmental lockdown protests in Shanghai, Chinese police beat him and temporarily detained him.
On Sunday, Ed Lawrence was arrested at the largest protest in the city and kept for a number of hours before being released.
“It is very worrying that one of our journalists was attacked in this way whilst carrying out his duties,” said Media.
According to the Chinese government, Mr. Lawrence failed to submit his press credentials.
The nation’s greatest demonstration took place on Sunday in Shanghai at Wulumuqi Middle Road, and he was there shooting the people.
Multiple police officers could be seen grabbing Mr. Lawrence and pinning him to the ground in video that was extensively posted on social media. According to the media, he was handcuffed after being kicked and abused by police.
The broadcaster said the treatment of its journalist was “extremely concerning”.
In a statement, it said it had not received an official explanation or apology from China, “beyond a claim by the officials who later released him that they had arrested him for his own good in case he caught Covid from the crowd”.
“We do not consider this a credible explanation.”
The spokesman for China’s foreign ministry skipped over the police abuse and the arrest of a recognized foreign journalist during a regular press conference on Monday.
