Police detains journalist during protest in China

“It is very worrying that one of our journalists was attacked in this way whilst carrying out his duties,” said Media.

According to the Chinese government, Mr. Lawrence failed to submit his press credentials.

Advertisement

The nation’s greatest demonstration took place on Sunday in Shanghai at Wulumuqi Middle Road, and he was there shooting the people.

Multiple police officers could be seen grabbing Mr. Lawrence and pinning him to the ground in video that was extensively posted on social media. According to the media, he was handcuffed after being kicked and abused by police.

The broadcaster said the treatment of its journalist was “extremely concerning”.

In a statement, it said it had not received an official explanation or apology from China, “beyond a claim by the officials who later released him that they had arrested him for his own good in case he caught Covid from the crowd”. Advertisement