Police identifies Cambridge teen who was fatally stabbed

Police have identified the 17-year-old kid who was fatally stabbed close to a nature preserve. According to Cambridgeshire Police, Jesse Nwokejiobi was the victim of a “targeted attack” in Cambridge.

At around 14:50 GMT on Saturday, according to the police, officers were sent to a location near Logan’s Meadow, and the teen passed away there.

Three lads, two of whom are 14 and one of whom is 17, have been taken into custody on murder suspicion.

On Wednesday, a post-mortem examination is scheduled.

Supt Adam Gallop said: "We know there are a lot of people in the community who are talking about what has happened, including images and videos being circulated on social media.

"My plea is for parents and guardians to speak with their children and do the right thing by contacting us with information. "I want to reassure the community that because they may have something on their phone, doesn't mean they are in trouble, but evidentially it could help our investigation." One of the 14-year-old lads, who is from South Cambridgeshire, is still being held by Peterborough police. Both the 17-year-old from South Cambridgeshire and the additional 14-year-old from Cambridge have been freed on police bail and are expected to report back to Thorpe Wood police station in February.