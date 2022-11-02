Police investigates Davido’s nanny after his three-year-old son’s death

Nigerian music star Davido’s nanny is being questioned by police over the death of his three-year-old son.

Ifeanyi Adeleke is thought to have drowned at the family mansion in Lagos.

Seven other domestic helpers, including the childminder, were detained for interrogation.

Advertisement

Following the Halloween death of his three-year-old son, Davido, a Nigerian music star, a nanny engaged by him is being questioned by police.

Seven other domestic helpers, including the anonymous childminder, were detained for interrogation; six of them have since been freed, according to police, who spoke with media.

Ifeanyi Adeleke, who turned three last month, is thought to have perished in the pool of the celebrity’s mansion in the affluent Banana Island suburb of Lagos.

When the tragedy occurred, Davido and his fiancée Chioma Rowland, a chef and influencer also known as Chef Chi, were not at home, according to the authorities.

Benjamin Hundeyin, a spokesman for Lagos Police, told media channel : “Eight members of his domestic staff were taken in for questioning, but a nanny and one other person are still being questioned. After our interrogation, six people were allowed to go because they don’t have any direct bearing with the incident.”

Though as yet unconfirmed, the child seems to have drowned, according to police. Hundeyin said: “It appears to be drowning but we need to conduct our investigation to ascertain that.”

Advertisement

According to Hundeyin, police have not yet looked over the CCTV footage taken at the scene.

“When we get to that we will review them,” he said. “For now, we haven’t done that. The investigation is systematic – step by step.”

Hundeyin added that the police have ” been in touch with his parents from day one.”

Born David Adeleke, Davido is one of Africa’s most prominent artists and has enjoyed massive career success since his first single, “Back When,” debuted in 2011.

Also Read Halloween stampede in South Korea results at least 146 fatalities At least 146 people killed and another 150 injured in Halloween-themed stampede...