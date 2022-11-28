Police named Reece Newcombe as the victim of fight on the Richmond Bridge

A man has died after a fight on a bridge in south-west London.

A piece of glass was used to stab Reece Newcombe, who is 31 years old.

The Met Police said they thought there were a number of witnesses who might have video footage and asked them to come forward.

No one has been caught, and Mr. Newcombe’s family has been told.

He was given CPR and taken to the hospital, but later that morning he died there.

Det Ch Insp Katherine Goodwin, who is in charge of the investigation, said, “We think that a lot of people saw what happened, and some of them may have recorded it on their phones.”

"Anyone who has yet to speak to us is urged to come forward immediately. My team are working to provide Reece's family with answers and the public could have valuable information that will help our investigation." The head of police in Richmond, Ch. Supt. Lis Chapple, said, "Reece and his family are in my thoughts. We will do everything we can to help our Specialized Crime colleagues figure out what happened here. "There will still be a scene, and my officers will stay at the scene and in the area to talk to people about any worries or information they might have." When the time comes, a post-mortem will be done. Call 101 if you know something that could help the police.