Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won 81.3% of the vote in a quick election.

Monday’s declaration was based on preliminary data from the Central Election Commission.

Tokayev was generally expected to extend his control over the oil-rich nation by seven more years with a strong mandate to continue his increasingly independent foreign policy during the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Tokayev, 69, told his colleagues earlier that exit polls favored him.

Former diplomat: The campaign will “go down in history.”

Tokayev had no serious opposition in a country where critics are sidelined, and his five competitors were unknown.

Data revealed 69.4% voter turnout and five candidates in the single digits. “Against everyone” received 5.8% of votes.

Several Central Asian officials praised Tokayev Monday before preliminary results.

Tokayev won his first election in 2019 with Nursultan Nazarbayev’s backing, but the two fell out this year amid violent turmoil in the nation of 20 million. Sunday’s vote confirmed his independence.

In less than a year, Tokayev quashed the worst anti-government protests in his country’s history, neutralized his powerful predecessor, and stood up to Putin.

When he took power, he was anticipated to follow Nazarbayev, who had reigned since 1991.

Nazarbayev kept the Kazakh title “Elbasy”

His tribe controlled the energy-rich country’s economy, giving him immense political influence.

Tokayev, a steady hand without personality, was a loyal successor for 2.5 years. January brought change.

Protests got violent in Kazakhstan’s commercial center, Almaty.

Tokayev ordered police to “shoot to kill” protesters. He cut off outside connection and asked Moscow for support.

Moscow-led “peacekeeping” forces quashed the rebellion, which some observers thought may have toppled Tokayev. The nine-day mayhem left 238 dead.

Tokayev told Putin to withdraw Russian troops to bolster his authority. He parted with his mentor Nazarbayev, removing his family from authority and vowing a “new and just Kazakhstan.”

The octogenarian ex-leader lost his powers, had family imprisoned, and swore fealty to Tokayev.

The new leader pledged reforms, a constitutional referendum, and single seven-year presidential terms, sparking a November 20 early vote.

Astana, renamed in Nazarbayev’s honor in 2019, restored its name in September.

Despite ousting Nazarbayev, Tokayev liberalized an authoritarian regime.

Putin’s assault of Ukraine has rekindled Kazakh fears that Moscow wants the north of the country, home to 3 million ethnic Russians.

Kazakhstan and Russia share a 7,500km border.

Tokayev argued with Putin in St. Petersburg in June over Moscow’s recognition of Ukrainian separatist territory it has since annexed.

Recognizing separatist governments around the world, Tokayev argued, would “lead to pandemonium.”

When Putin called up tens of thousands of reservists four months later, Tokayev opened the gates to Russians escaping the army.

He asked Kazakhs to “protect them.”

