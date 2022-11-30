Putin ally quits

Alexei Kudrin resigns as head of Russia’s Audit Chamber.

It paved the way for him to take up a role at Yandex.

The company is considering a possible governance overhaul.

Advertisement

The upper chamber of Russia’s parliament approves Alexei Kudrin’s resignation as Audit Chamber head, allowing him to join Yandex.

He is the highest-profile government official to resign since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Sources expect Mr. Kudrin to take a key role at Yandex, which last week revealed a prospective governance restructure that would place its major Russian business operations under new ownership.

He wants to focus on “major undertakings,” but “I haven’t chosen the role yet.”

Mr. Kudrin, a 25-year public servant, was finance minister for more than a decade between 2000 and 2011. While keeping close relations with Mr. Putin, he has kept a quiet profile as chairman of the Audit Chamber, Russia’s public spending watchdog.

“This was my initiative because I’m looking for new ventures,” he said.

Advertisement

Also Read Nato chief: Putin is using winter as a weapon of war in Ukraine Ahead of a meeting of Nato foreign ministers in Bucharest, he claims...