Putin ally quits

The upper chamber of Russia’s parliament approves Alexei Kudrin’s resignation as Audit Chamber head, allowing him to join Yandex.
He is the highest-profile government official to resign since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Sources expect Mr. Kudrin to take a key role at Yandex, which last week revealed a prospective governance restructure that would place its major Russian business operations under new ownership.
He wants to focus on “major undertakings,” but “I haven’t chosen the role yet.”
Mr. Kudrin, a 25-year public servant, was finance minister for more than a decade between 2000 and 2011. While keeping close relations with Mr. Putin, he has kept a quiet profile as chairman of the Audit Chamber, Russia’s public spending watchdog.
“This was my initiative because I’m looking for new ventures,” he said.
