Putin fires 100 missiles at Ukraine after G20 humiliation

A Ukrainian air force spokesperson claimed Russia fired 100 missiles over Ukraine today.

At least one person is deceased and residential buildings are damaged in Kyiv.

Lviv and Kharkiv have heard air raid sirens.

Following the barrage of attacks, emergency blackouts were announced.

President Volodymyr Zelensky released 85 missiles but warned of more.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a senior Ukrainian official, called the situation ‘serious’ and advised Ukrainians to reduce their power usage and ‘hang in there’

It follows Ukrainians’ elation when the army regained Kherson, one of its largest military victories of the invasion.

The attacks come hours after Mr. Zelensky called the G20 summit the G19 summit to exclude Russia.

World leaders criticized Vladimir Putin for not attending the summit, with Rishi Sunak adding, ‘Maybe if he had, we might straighten things out.’

The PM told Sergei Lavrov that countries shouldn’t invade their neighbors.

Zelensky compared the Kherson victory to D-Day in France during World War II.

He said it resembled historical battles that turned the tide of wars.

‘It’s like D-Day, the Allies’ Normandy landing. It wasn’t the end of the battle against evil, but it changed everything. He said, “This is how we feel.”

While Kherson’s return has boosted morale, officials fear new ‘atrocities’ are brewing, and significant sections of eastern and southern Ukraine remain under Russian control.

With winter approaching, Kherson’s remaining 80,000 residents need heat, water, electricity, food, and medicine.

