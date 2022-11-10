Putin to skip G20 meeting

Putin won’t attend next week’s G20 conference in Bali.

Sergey Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation at the meeting.

Putin’s schedule is “still being worked out” and he could attend electronically.

Putin won’t attend next week’s G20 conference in Bali.

Sergey Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation at the meeting, the first since Putin’s war in Ukraine.

Moscow’s embassy in Indonesia told AFP that Putin’s schedule is “still being worked out” and he could attend electronically.

An Indonesian official told Reuters that Lavrov would represent Putin and the Russian president would attend digitally.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo told the Financial Times he believes Putin would skip the meeting.

The G20 summit will be dominated by the aftermath from the Ukraine crisis, which has caused worldwide food and fuel shortages.

Indonesia, the summit’s host, rebuffed Western and Ukrainian efforts to exclude Russia, claiming to maintain neutrality and promoting food and energy security cooperation.

Widodo criticized geopolitical tensions surrounding the conference, which he claimed was “not designed to be a political venue.”

16 G20 members endorsed a resolution last month criticizing Moscow’s attempted annexation of eastern Ukraine. China, India, and South Africa boycotted from the vote, while the EU isn’t represented.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated he wouldn’t go if Putin attended.

Xi Jinping and Joe Biden are anticipated to attend.

