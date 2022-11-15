Advertisement
Rep. Andy Biggs says to challenge McCarthy for GOP conference leadership

Rep. Andy Biggs says to challenge McCarthy for GOP conference leadership

  • Rep. Andy Biggs confirmed tonight that he will challenge Kevin McCarthy to lead the House GOP conference.
  • The vote to elect the next speaker won’t take place until January, but the vote itself will take place then.
  • This is an effort by Biggs to demonstrate that McCarthy lacks 218 votes to become speaker in January.
Rep. Andy Biggs confirmed tonight that he will challenge Kevin McCarthy to lead the House GOP conference and, if Republicans gain control of the chamber, to become Speaker of the House.

“I’m going to be nominated tomorrow to the position of Speaker of the House. We’ll see if we can get the job done and the votes. It’s going to be tough. Kevin has raised a lot of money and done a lot of things. But this is not just about Kevin. I think it’s about institutional direction and trajectory,: Biggs said on Newsmax.

However, the House Republicans are holding their internal leadership elections to choose a speaker nominee this week. The vote to elect the next speaker won’t take place until January, when the new Congress convenes, but the vote itself will take place then.

This is an effort by the hard-line Freedom Caucus to force the GOP leader to make concessions to weaken his potential speakership and empower the rank-and-file. Biggs’ challenge is meant to demonstrate that McCarthy lacks 218 votes to become speaker in January, if the GOP wins control of the House. This is an effort by Biggs to demonstrate that McCarthy lacks 218 votes to become speaker in January.

